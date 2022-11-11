JANESVILLE — A Janesville police officer's duty pistol that discharged at Edison Middle School in September was not defective, its maker says.
The Janesville Police Department had sent the 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 pistol back to manufacturer Smith & Wesson for analysis.
In a release Friday, the police department said the firearm had been returned "with a letter indicating they found no defects."
"The firearm passed all their function and firing checks also," the release said.
The police department is now eyeing the officer’s backpack strap as the potential culprit in the misfire.
“At this point, the only reasonable, although not provable, cause of the discharge is most likely the backpack strap tail getting into the holster and engaging the trigger. We looked at the backpack and found it was possible for the backpack strap tail to get into the holster,” the release said.
“We know the officer's backpack strap was unintentionally hooked on the grip of the firearm just prior to the unintentional discharge. This would put the access tail of the strap in close proximity to the holster and firearm. The officer said they pulled on the shoulder strap to disengage the strap from the firearm grip. It was during this process the firearm was discharged."
“This was an unintentional, unique, and isolated incident,” the release concluded.
Friday’s announcement mirrored what a Janesville police sergeant appeared to suggest to the Janesville School Board Tuesday night -- that the design of the backpack straps worn by the officer involved might be at fault.
Sgt. Ben Thompson told the school board that the misfire could have been caused by a backpack that “could not be removed cleanly.”
The school board asked for the presentation nearly two months after Denise Hagen Stutika’s department-issued pistol discharged on Sept. 19 while in her holster in her office at Edison Middle School. The gun discharged into the floor and no one was injured.
Thompson told the school board that surveillance video shows that Stutika had a backpack over both of her shoulders and that she was pulling at it. After she entered her office, she “could not take her backpack off cleanly without some sort of resistance,” he said.
Stutika’s holster was also sent back to the manufacturer, Safariland. That company responded, saying nothing was found other than it was damaged when the gun went off.
