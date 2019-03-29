JANESVILLE

John Bailey said Joan Rossiter’s response was “priceless” after he serendipitously excavated her 66-year-old ring.

“She immediately started tearing up,” Bailey said. “… Her whole body was trembling.”

The Gazette reported Friday on Rossiter’s missing ring. Rossiter dropped the ring in the dirt about 10 years ago while working in her garden.

On March 17, she saw a man operating a metal detector in the park behind the Rock County Courthouse.

"At first I thought he was burying something," Rossiter said. "Then he was looking down, and it looked like he was praying."

He actually had his head bent, looking down at the readout on his metal detector.

She asked him to run the detector in her yard on St. Lawrence Avenue.

The man found the ring in less than five minutes, and it sparked an emotional reaction from Rossiter, who said the ring was her “whole life.”

But the man left before Rossiter could get his name. She told The Gazette she wanted to find the man to properly thank him.

The Gazette invited readers to help find the man, and a tipster called the newspaper Friday morning, identifying the "detectorist" as Bailey, a metal detector enthusiast who lives in Janesville.

“I’m the guy,” he said.

Bailey said he had just put new programs into his programmable detector and was detecting behind the courthouse March 17. That’s where the first state fair was held, he said, and he wanted to try out his programs in an area with deep targets.

Rossiter walked across the street and told Bailey, "I have a proposition for you," he said.

Bailey said he walked over to Rossiter's yard and eventually picked up a signal near a concrete patio.

He said he dug a hole about 3 inches deep, but there wasn’t anything there. He eventually got a signal on the backside of the hole.

“So I dug down a little bit more. I see something, and I started wiping the dirt off of it. ... It was her ring," he said.

Rossiter’s reaction was priceless, Bailey said. She could barely talk.

"She offered to pay me, and I said, 'Nope. ... Seeing you like this, that's all I need,'" he said.

Rossiter said finding the ring was "like a dear friend coming home," and she wanted to thank him again.

"I was so taken by looking at the ring, I couldn't take my eyes off," Rossiter said. "I absolutely forgot to ask him who he was."

Rossiter purchased the ring from Dewey and Bandt Jewelers in downtown Janesville in 1953, she said. She wore it every day for decades.

Rossiter's ring isn't the first treasure Bailey has discovered. He detects with his brother-in-law, and he said they have unearthed skeleton keys, locks, jackknives, Indian head pennies and old Barber dimes.

"We do it because we enjoy history, and we get to meet a bunch of great people and learn a lot of things about the past," he said.