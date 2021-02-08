MADISON
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday identified the man who died in a snow-plowing accident at Kenco Logistics on Friday.
He was Robert A. Dye, 44, of Janesville, according to a news release.
The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Friday outside Kenco, 1317 Barberry Drive. Police said Saturday that Dye was pinned between a semitrailer truck and a skid steer that was being used for snow removal.
The skid steer driver was a private contractor, police said, and Dye, a Kenco employee, was helping a semitrailer truck driver near the loading docks.
Dye was pronounced dead soon after arriving at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.
A preliminary autopsy confirmed Dye died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.