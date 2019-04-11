01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of a man who died in a traffic accident Friday in the 14000 block of West Highway 81 in the town of Avon.

The man is Matthew A. Messel, 45, of Brodhead.

Messel was the driver and sole occupant of a pickup truck that left the road and rolled, according to a news release.

Messel survived for several days before succumbing to his injuries at a hospital, according to the release.

Authorities earlier had identified Messel as being cited for third-offense intoxicated driving in the incident.

His death remains under investigation.

