Emergency personnel pulled a man from Badfish Creek near Cooksville in northwestern Rock County after his kayak capsized Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to an area outside Cooksville, where a person kayaking with the victim reported the incident. An Evansville police officer made contact at the scene and led EMTs to the victim. Lifesaving measures were taken, and the man was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Sgt. Andrew Reed of the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim's condition was not known as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Reed said from what he saw, the water conditions did not appear abnormally dangerous at the time of the incident.

This story will be updated.