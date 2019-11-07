JANESVILLE

An Illinois man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a September 2018 fatal crash in the town of Beloit.

Cori L. Reed, 35, of McConnell, Illinois, pleaded guilty to the charge of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration in the death of Eric Gustason, 27, of Lena, Illinois.

Gustason was killed in a crash at about 4 a.m. Sept. 23, 2018, on County BT near County S.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will cap their recommendation at 14 years imprisonment and 14 years post-release supervision.

Reed was driving a Lincoln SUV east on County BT with Gustason as his passenger and failed to stop at County S. The SUV went into the ditch, rolled several times while airborne and came to rest on its roof in a cornfield, according to court documents.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Katherine Buker said crash reports showed Reed was traveling at 72 mph and was accelerating before the crash. She said Reed remained at the scene for more than an hour but did not call emergency services.

Gustason reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the hospital.

Reed will remain in the Rock County Jail until sentencing Jan. 21.