A 45-year-old Brodhead man died Monday from injuries sustained in a car crash in the town of Avon on Friday, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The man's identity will be released at a later date, according to the release.

Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-car crash at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 14600 block of Highway 81.

The man was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on Highway 81 when he strayed onto the gravel shoulder. He then swerved back onto the road and crossed the road into the ditch, where it flipped end over end.

The man was ejected from the truck. Witnesses told police the truck had been swerving before the crash.

The man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. He died there Monday.