TOWN OF PORTER
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the man who died in a single vehicle crash Monday.
The victim was identified as Matthew S. Fritz, 39, of Janesville, according to a news release.
Fritz had been traveling south on Washington Road when he drove into the ditch and struck a tree. Authorities responded to the crash at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 11800 block of North Washington Street. Fritz had
Fritz was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dance County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Fritz died from injuries he sustained in the accident, according to the release.
The death and crash remain under investigation.