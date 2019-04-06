Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a car crash in the town of Avon.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies were called to a single-car accident at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 14600 block of Highway 81 in the town of Avon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Investigation showed that a Ford F-150 driven by a 45-year-old Brodhead man was westbound on Highway 81 when he strayed onto the gravel shoulder. The driver then swerved back onto the road and crossed the road into the ditch, where it flipped end over end before barrel-rolling several times and coming to rest on all four tires next to a garage at 14631 Highway 81, according to the news release.

The driver was ejected from the truck.

Witnesses told police the truck had been swerving all over the road before the crash.

The man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville for life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, the news release said.

Information about his condition was not available Saturday evening.

The crash is still under investigation.