F. Robert Russo Jr. parked his car at Janesville’s Rotary Gardens on Sept. 5 and began lapping up the miles.
He dashed through Palmer Park and the farmer’s market. He glided past his childhood homes on St. Lawrence and Oakland avenues. He even sprinted toward Beloit.
By the time he returned to his car, Russo had covered 26.2 miles.
“It was very enjoyable,” he said of completing his 24th Boston Marathon, more than 1,000 miles from Boston.
The running of the 124th Boston Marathon went virtual this year because of COVID-19.
So 68-year-old Russo chose to complete it in Janesville, where he grew up and later lived from 1996 until 2013.
When he is not traveling internationally, Russo lives in Frisco, Colorado, and New York City.
Call him a Marathon Man.
Russo has completed more than 70 marathons, including all of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world. They are known as the six Abbott World Marathon Majors in Boston, New York, Chicago, Tokyo, London and Berlin.
In addition to 24 Boston Marathons, he has competed in 24 New York City Marathons.
He also has run the Comrades Ultra Marathon, known as the Ultimate Human Race, in Durban, South Africa. The 56-mile trek is the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon.
Russo embraced the challenge of them all.
But nothing gives him more pleasure than helping someone else complete a marathon.
For the past 25 years, Russo has volunteered with Achilles International as a running guide for athletes with physical challenges who are training for the New York City Marathon.
“I want to help athletes prove to the world what they can do,” Russo said.
Achilles International is a nonprofit that seeks to transform the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connections.
Russo also has raised money for Achilles International and is an ambassador who helps develop Achilles International Chapters overseas.
“In Third World countries, people with disabilities are not even recognized,” he said. “In Mongolia, where we have started a chapter, athletes have started their own marathons and are bringing awareness to their communities about the needs of people with disabilities.”
Achilles has international chapters in 25 countries and 21 chapters in the United States, including Madison.
In 2019, Achilles brought almost 200 international athletes and guides to take part in the New York City Marathon, which has some 53,000-plus runners.
Guides look out for potholes and obstacles in the street, encourage the athletes and help them enjoy the experience. Some athletes are visually impaired. Some have had amputations.
“We stay focused and laugh,” Russo said. “The ability of these athletes to overcome and succeed is amazing. They, in turn, inspire other athletes in their countries to join in and overcome.”
Achilles International also serves wounded military personnel and vets in its Achilles Freedom Team. In addition, it provides training, race opportunities and in-school programs for kids with disabilities.
Gerle Shagdar, director of Achilles International Chapters, praised Russo’s efforts over the years.
“His contribution to Achilles and impact on the lives of so many people with disabilities around the world is beyond measure,” she said.
Russo’s interest in running started in 1981, when he wanted to stay in shape for another passion, skiing. At the time, he was living in Chicago, New York and San Francisco while working for Barclays Bank International.
In 2001, he was part of a team that climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with eight disabled athletes, including five visually impaired people and two who had amputations.
“I learned something from them every day,” Russo said. “We put a lot of effort into the training. The athletes wanted to prove to the world that being disabled did not mean being unable.”
Russo said he learned the importance of giving back to the community from his grandparents and parents, Nancy and Frank Russo.
“As a high school student, I remember driving my mother around Janesville helping to deliver Meals on Wheels,” Russo said.
Now retired, Russo focuses on helping the athletes of Achilles International and growing the organization.
“The inspiration you get from these athletes is just amazing,” he said. “It has been very gratifying.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.