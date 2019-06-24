JANESVILLE

A Beloit man whom police tracked with a drone Sunday is accused of repeated window-peeping at a Janesville residence and faces charges that include stalking and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver.

The criminal complaint describes a bizarre series of events leading to the arrest of Dante R. McAlister, 40, of 1119 Ninth St., Beloit.

McAlister also is charged in Rock County Court with sexual assault of a child under age 16 in a separate incident in May.

In the earlier incident, McAlister is accused of groping a girl when both were guests in a Janesville residence.

The girl told police that she fell asleep on a couch and awoke to see McAlister watching pornography on his phone. She said he groped her and invited her to watch with him, and he was kicked out of the house, according to the criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, June 19, a man called Janesville police to say a stranger had been in his Putnam Avenue residence, according to the complaint.

The man’s younger daughter told police she was sleeping on a couch in the early morning hours when she awoke, saw a man and watched him leave the house, according to the complaint.

The girl quickly locked the door behind him, and she saw the knob turn as he tried to get back in, according to the complaint.

The man’s teenage daughter told police that earlier that night, she was watching YouTube videos on her phone, and she saw a man walk past the house and turn around, according to the complaint.

She then heard knocking on her window. She covered herself with a blanket and continued to hear knocking on her bedroom windows, according to the complaint.

When the knocking stopped, the girl said, she got up and checked on her sister, who was on the couch.

Police gave the family trail cameras, and recordings from the next night showed a bearded man in a baseball cap standing at the teen’s window, according to the complaint.

The man was going to and from the window for about 30 minutes, and later a screen was found removed from another window, according to the complaint.

The man had a flashlight and moved some planters to stand on for a better view into the window, which was over the bed where the girl was sleeping, according to the complaint.

The younger girl told police the man in the trail-camera images was the same one she saw the previous night, according to the complaint.

The man, later identified as McAlister, returned as officers watched the house early Sunday morning, and an officer using a “covert drone” saw the same man walking around the house before leaving on foot and running east on Delavan Drive, according to the complaint.

Police found him behind a business near the Delavan Drive-Beloit Avenue intersection, and he yelled at police to kill him while moving his arms out of view, according to the complaint.

McAlister ignored officers’ commands until they shocked him with a Taser, and he continued to struggle and asked to be taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, according to the complaint.

Police shocked him again at the hospital when he struggled with officers trying to find out what he had in his hand, according to the complaint.

Police said the item turned out to be a bag of marijuana.

An officer guarding McAlister’s hospital room saw him fall asleep, and later, he saw a white substance coming out of his mouth, according to the complaint.

Nurses found McAlister vomiting plastic baggies that were closed with a knot, and the officer saw McAlister trying to eat the baggies from the bed, according to the complaint.

Officers then “secured” McAlister by his head, arms and legs and collected 10 baggies, some of which tested positive for cocaine, about 1.5 grams, and the others for 2.4 grams of heroin, according to the complaint.

In addition to the charges mentioned above, McAlister was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting.

In court Monday, McAlister was held on a $13,000 cash bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims or any child.