Fire damage to a home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive in Janesville is seen Monday. The fire occurred Thursday. A Janesville Fire Department official said Monday a man who was having a medical emergency during the fire response died.
A tarp covers a fire-damaged home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive in Janesville on Monday. A Janesville Fire Department official said Monday a man who was having a medical emergency during the fire response died.
Fire damage to a home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive in Janesville is seen Monday. The fire occurred Thursday. A Janesville Fire Department official said Monday a man who was having a medical emergency during the fire response died.
A tarp covers a fire-damaged home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive in Janesville on Monday. A Janesville Fire Department official said Monday a man who was having a medical emergency during the fire response died.
A man died after suffering a medical emergency at the scene of a house fire in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive, a Janesville Fire Department official said Monday.
In a news release issued Thursday, fire officials said they were dispatched to a fire related to a malfunctioning gas fireplace at a single-family residence on Bryn Mawr Drive at 6:34 p.m. Thursday.
The fire department reported an adult man “had a medical emergency not directly related to the fire” during the early stages of the fire department’s response. He was transported to a hospital, according to the Thursday news release.
When and where the man died, his name and age, and the cause of death still had not been determined as of Monday.
A total of 30 firefighters, including some from Milton and Footville controlled the fire within 30 minutes, according to the release. The fire caused an estimated $110,000 worth of damage, according to the release.
The fire was not suspicious but is still under investigation, the fire department said.
Adam Baumel, a neighbor who indicated the man who died lived in the house that burned, said the man was “the one who held the block together.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.