BELOIT

Mike Tuttle doesn’t consider himself a hero—just a person God placed near the Newark Bridge last week to help a woman in trouble.

Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop said police were called at 11:53 a.m. Sept. 24 for a possible water rescue. As Northrop was on his way to get a boat, police received information that a man had pulled the woman off the Newark Bridge.

The fire department and police soon arrived on the scene, and first responders were able to help the woman, who Northrop described as being in crisis. However, he called Tuttle the “good Samaritan” in the incident.

“I don’t encourage citizens to get so directly involved, but he went above and beyond and in my opinion prevented her from jumping off the bridge,” Northrop said.

Northrop said Tuttle also gave dispatchers pertinent information on the woman’s location, which would have been crucial if she had been in the water.

Tuttle, a father of three and grandfather of seven, lives between Beloit and Orfordville with his wife, Janean. He said he had bought some items at Menards to help fix his parents’ house and was driving west on the bridge when he spotted the woman.

“I saw her on this concrete with her legs straddling the rail. I thought, ‘Something don’t look right,’” he said.

He turned his pickup truck around in the Hog Cabin parking lot and went back to see if the woman was OK. He parked his truck on the bridge and turned on his flashers.

“I got where she was and asked her if she was OK,” he said. “I could tell by the look on her face it was a bad situation.”

By the time he reached the woman, she had both feet on the other side of the railing and was standing on a few slim inches of concrete. Tuttle still can’t fathom how she didn’t fall.

“That was miraculous. I have to believe she had guardian angels keeping her up,” he said.

Although he yelled “Don’t jump” a few times, the woman didn’t move, and Tuttle feared she could fall at any moment. He rushed to her side, wrapped his arms around her and lifted her over the railing.

“I told her, ‘Jesus loves you,’” he said.

Shortly after he pulled her away from the railing, one of the woman’s family members arrived. Another man who was nearby offered to call 911. Soon first responders were on the scene.

Tuttle said the woman had placed a call to the family member earlier.

When interviewed Thursday, Tuttle said he was still processing what happened. He doesn’t see himself as a hero—just a man God used to help someone who needed it.

“It’s not about you or me; it’s about helping those in trouble,” he said. “That’s what I was there to do for that woman in that moment in time.”

He said he has spoken to the woman’s family members and will be talking with her soon. He said he wants people who are hurting to know nothing is so bad that God won’t help them get through it.