Brittany N. Mcadory, left, and Seairaha J. Winchester, right

 Submitted by Briana Neely

A man accused of killing two Janesville women nearly two years ago was  scheduled Tuesday to stand trial in August.

Marcus T. Randle El, 35, of Homewood, Illinois, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot and killed Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory following a dispute over money.

According to a criminal complaint, Randle El—who was reportedly known to travel from Illinois to Janesville to deal drugs—met with the two women in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2020. 

An area cab driver found the women unconscious along Midvale Drive on Janesville’s north side. They were both pronounced dead about an hour later after being transferred to a local hospital. Both women had been shot several times.

Investigator said they connected Randle El to McAdory’s SUV, which was stolen and later found abandoned along the side of a highway just outside Chicago.

Days after the incident, Randle El turned himself in to Chicago police. Ten after the shootings, Randle El was extradited to Janesville to face murder charges.

In February 2021, Randle El pleaded not guilty to the two homicides. He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

Randle El, a former University of Wisconsin football player, could spend life in prison for each charge of intentional homicide if convicted. Other charges he faces include one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of driving a vehicle without owner consent, while armed.

In addition to the murder charges, Randle El is accused of allegedly beating a Janesville woman with a baseball bat in 2020.

Trial proceedings are now tentatively slated to begin Aug. 8 at the Rock County Courthouse.

