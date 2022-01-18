A man accused of killing two Janesville women nearly two years ago was scheduled Tuesday to stand trial in August.
Marcus T. Randle El, 35, of Homewood, Illinois, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot and killed Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory following a dispute over money.
According to a criminal complaint, Randle El—who was reportedly known to travel from Illinois to Janesville to deal drugs—met with the two women in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2020.
An area cab driver found the women unconscious along Midvale Drive on Janesville’s north side. They were both pronounced dead about an hour later after being transferred to a local hospital. Both women had been shot several times.
Investigator said they connected Randle El to McAdory’s SUV, which was stolen and later found abandoned along the side of a highway just outside Chicago.
Randle El, a former University of Wisconsin football player, could spend life in prison for each charge of intentional homicide if convicted. Other charges he faces include one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of driving a vehicle without owner consent, while armed.
In addition to the murder charges, Randle El is accused of allegedly beating a Janesville woman with a baseball bat in 2020.
Trial proceedings are now tentatively slated to begin Aug. 8 at the Rock County Courthouse.
