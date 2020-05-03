MILTON
Dave’s Ace Hardware in Milton has been getting shipments of hundreds of masks because store owner Dave Warren has a 40-year connection.
Warren graduated from Milton High School with Rick Rademacher in 1979. Rademacher owns a factory in Mexico that is making adjustable antimicrobial masks.
“He’s committed to keeping us in stock,” Warren said.
Although he has been so busy that he turns away orders, Rademacher took the time to talk with Adams Publishing Group about how he ended up making masks in Mexico.
Rademacher’s focus as a designer for many years was headwear. After high school, he started selling men’s suits at JCPenney in Janesville. In 1985, he moved to Arizona to work at the JCPenney in Mesa, where he said he was one of the top suit salesmen in the country.
He started his own clothing line, Zeek Sportswear. (Zeek is a nickname given to him by a friend.)
“I had a line of baggy, one-size Velcro pants,” he said. “It took off like crazy. When that trend died down, I decided to come up with a line of camo.”
He took his camouflage clothing to the Shot Show in Las Vegas about 28 years ago.
“A few of the Cabela’s buyers came by and liked what they saw,” he said. “They later had me meet with them in their corporate offices in Sidney, Nebraska. It couldn’t have been a better match.”
At a factory in Arizona, he designed and made clothing for Cabela’s and became their top headwear designer.
About 15 years ago, he opened the factory in Mexico and made headwear, leafy suits, vests and all sorts of Cabela’s brand clothing.
In 2017, Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s. Bass Pro Shops went with their own factories, he said.
“I went from doing almost $3 million a year to nothing and was stuck with over $300,000 worth of fabrics and inventory. I obviously was devastated,” he said.
But he didn’t give up. He decided to do his own line of headwear and bring back the Zeek Brand as Zeek Outfitter. On Amazon he has sold beanies, trapper hats, headbands, balaclavas and gaiters and has done “extremely well,” he said.
As the coronavirus began to spread, Rademacher turned the factory to mask production.
The decision was a good one.
“We are now shipping 10,000 to 15,000 masks per week,” he said.
In addition to being sold at Dave’s Ace Hardware, they are available at EB79.com, wholesalehats.com and soon Walmart.com and Amazon. Rademacher also is setting up his own website, zeekoutfitter.com.
“The masks right now are really taking off,” he said.
Work has been nonstop and stressful, but he said it pales when compared to the stresses so many others are facing.
“We currently are the only factory open in this city,” he said.
The factory is supplying masks to many people in Mexico, too.
“The virus is just starting here. I am very concerned how fast it will spread.”
Instead of social distancing, he sees six to 12 people crammed into the backs of pickup trucks. For many, he said, it’s the only way they can get to the fields to work.
“Chili planting has just started, and I don’t see any social distancing,” he said.
He worries about his family in Wisconsin but said they worry about him more.
“They always worry about me being in Mexico,” he said, “even though the violence down here right now isn’t bad.”
He knows he can always come home to Wisconsin, but his focus remains on his work and helping others.
“It’s unfortunate this current situation (COVID-19) has happened, but I’m glad I could help,” he said.