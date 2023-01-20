01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is in custody awaiting charges that he tried to kill a woman and then called 911 to report it.

The Janesville Police Department hasn’t released many details, but in an alert Friday, police said Cory L. Ary, 33, faces charges of first-degree attempted homicide after saying in a call to the Rock County 911 Center on Wednesday that “he just tried to kill his wife.”

