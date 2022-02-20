Debbie Jahnke lines her Alaskan Malamute up for a pull after being connected to a weighted trailer during the Pooch Pull event held by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 19.
George Leveille gives a little encouragement to his malamute before a pull during the Pooch Pull event held by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville on Saturday, Feb. 19.
An Alaskan Malamute jumps up and down while pulling a weighted cart during the Pooch Pull event held by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 19.
An Alaskan Malamute named Amy lets out a defiant howl after refusing to move and pull a weighted cart during competition in the Pooch Pull event held by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The chilly day Saturday was the perfect weather for the competitors at the annual Pooch Pull at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
The event was hosted by the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin, which drew about 31 of the dogs to pull as much weight as they could. Part of the proceeds went to the humane society.
For the humans, who were less attuned to the cold, the humane society also had hot beverages, baked goods and a wide variety of chili for guests to purchase at its shelter at 222 S Arch St.
Scott Bell, co-chair of the weight pool committee for the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin, has been involved in the club for 35 years.
Bell was one of the hosts of the event, and he helped hook every dog up to the wagon with weights during the competition.
"We start out at 400 pounds," Bell told The Gazette. "Every dog pulls that weight. Then we add 200 pounds and every dog pulls that weight. Then we keep going until they get tired and quit.”
The club holds about 10 weight pulls a year in the area, Bell said, though Janesville's Pooch Pull did not happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bell said the Alaskan malamutes are a strong breed, but he wouldn’t say they’re the strongest. All working class breeds are also allowed to pull with the club in competition, even mixed breeds. To be eligible to compete, the dogs have to be at least 30 pounds and between 1 and 10 years old.
“A couple of years ago, one of my dogs pulled 4,196 pounds,” Bell said. “But I would say today we will probably be in the (2,400)- to 2,600 pound range. It depends.”
Bell has owned Alaskan malamutes all his life. His dogs Thunder and River participated in the competition Saturday.
“It’s just special that the humane society is sponsoring us again, and we just like to put on a show for people,” he said. “We’ve been coming out here around eight to 10 years now.”
