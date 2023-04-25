JANESVILLE — The devil must be working hard to stop Brother Dutton from becoming a saint.
So said Sister Geraldine Ching, vice president of the Brother Dutton Guild in Hawaii, to explain Brother Dutton’s lengthy journey to canonization.
After all, the founder of the Molokai leper colony, Father Damien, and Sister Marianne, who came to the island after Brother Dutton, have already been named saints
Dutton is a layperson, but Sister Geraldine said that is likely not the reason for the delay. Saint Marianne and Damien both had their communities behind them to advance the effort. Dutton did not have similar support.
He does now with the Brother Dutton Guild, which is raising money to help the effort.
The signs are hopeful that Dutton might now be on a fast track, Sister Geraldine said.
Last year, Bishop Larry Silva of the Diocese of Honolulu, opened a “diocesan inquiry” as the first step in the process.
He will travel to Dutton’s birthplace in Vermont to say Mass and to assure there are no objections to the canonization.
The next phase is the “historical cause” during which Dutton’s life and writings will be used to prepare a position paper that makes the case for sainthood.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.