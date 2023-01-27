01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

JANESVILLE — Authorities are urging drivers to stay off Interstate39/90 this afternoon around the south end of Janesville as emergency crews respond to a series of vehicle pileup crashes stretching over several miles in both the north and south lanes.

The pileups were reported beginning about 1:15 p.m. Friday as intermittent, heavy wet snow continued to fall.

