This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
JANESVILLE — Authorities are urging drivers to stay off Interstate39/90 this afternoon around the south end of Janesville as emergency crews respond to a series of vehicle pileup crashes stretching over several miles in both the north and south lanes.
The pileups were reported beginning about 1:15 p.m. Friday as intermittent, heavy wet snow continued to fall.
A Rock County 911 Communications Center supervisor said the Wisconsin State Patrol was working on shutting down lanes on I-39/90 in both directions as crews rushed to the scene that involved as many as 20 vehicles, including at least one semitrailer truck on fire.
Tanker trucks were being called to the scene, and UTVs were being brought in to reach crash victims.
Emergency radio dispatches indicated at about 1:30 p.m. that “walking wounded” were making their way along the side of the snowy highway on the northbound and southbound lanes near Avalon Road, the location of at least one multi-vehicle pileup that authorities say multiple county agencies are now responding to with aid.
The city of Janesville was sending a city bus as a warming vehicle for those involved in the accidents.
Those more seriously injured were being transported to SSM Health St. Mary's hospital in Janesville and Mercyhealth hospital and trauma center in Janesville. Emergency radio traffic indicated efforts were underway to extricate multiple seriously-injured people from vehicles.
Intestate traffic was at a standstill from Highway 81 near Beloit north to Avalon Road, emergency radio communications indicated about 1:45 p.m.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera at I-39/90 south of Woodman Road showed at 2 p.m. traffic lanes filled with emergency vehicles, semis and other vehicles involved in the crash.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles and how many crashes authorities were dealing with, but the Rock County 911 supervisor said a rapid succession of vehicle crashes and slide-offs were being reported on I90/39 stretching from the stateline north to the Rock River bridge at Newville.
In an alert about 1:20 p.m., posted on 511wi.gov, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-39/90 South were closed at Highway 11/Avalon Road. Southbound interstate traffic was being diverted to Highway 11, then proceeding to Highway G, Highway BT, Highway S, and back to the interstate, around the accident.
Emergency radio traffic indicated about 2:20 p.m. that additional assistance was being requested with traffic control in the Avalon Road area.
Northbound 1-39/90 was also closed beyond Highway S/Shopiere Road, according to a DOT alert. Northbound traffic was being diverted to Highway S and then proceeding to Highways BT, B, and G, Highway 11 and back to the interstate, around the accident.
The Gazette has reporting staff on the scene. We’ll provide updated coverage as more information is available.
