BELOIT
The main entrance at Beloit Memorial Hospital will close for renovations starting Monday, Jan. 11, according to a Beloit Health System news release.
Renovations to the front lobby entrance include the installation of a larger revolving door for safer access and some inner doors for a more energy-efficient main lobby, according to the release.
During the project, visitors must use temporary doors located on the side of the building. Signs will be posted with directions.
The temporary doors will remain until May, according to the release.