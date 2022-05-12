JANESVILLE

Local post office carriers will participate in a community food drive on Saturday, May 14, in Janesville, Edgerton, Milton and Brodhead.

Residents are encouraged to leave non-perishable items by their mail boxes. Mail carriers and volunteers will then collect donated items around the community.

Donations will be divided between the Salvation Army of Rock County and ECHO.

Items can also be dropped off at the Janesville post office at the back door by the blue awning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you