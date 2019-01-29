Vanilla flavor adds cherry, dark chocolate

EVANSVILLE

The days when we all screamed for ice cream seem distant now as we scrape ice and snow off our windshields.

But once summer rolls around, we will hardly remember the days our fingers froze and will be ready to indulge in chilly sweet treats.

Madelyn Barber and her brother Garrett hope to create one of those sweet tastes of summer.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream, based in Cedarburg, partners annually with the state’s 4-H organization to put on a contest for 4-H members to create new ice cream flavors.

A panel of Cedar Crest employees chooses the best new flavor, which is sold in limited quantities during the summer, said Joanne Wolan, development specialist for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Madelyn, a sixth-grader at JC McKenna Middle School in Evansville and member of the Magnolia 4-H Club, has entered the contest two years in a row, her mother, Karen Barber, said.

While she has not yet won the grand prize, she has come close. This year, she and Garrett, a first-grader, were among four sets of finalists—and the only finalists from Rock County, according to a news release.

This is the first year the contest announced finalists along with the grand prize winner, though Karen said she was told Madelyn was in the top five last year, too.

The contest received more than 50 submissions this year, Wolan said.

Madelyn and Garrett’s flavor was Badger Backers, a vanilla ice cream with cherry chunks and ripples of dark chocolate fudge. Their goal was to make a red and white ice cream inspired by Badger athletics, Karen said.

This year’s winner was Wisconsin Campfire S’more, created by a member from Springbrook 4-H in New Richmond.

The contest teaches kids to work together, pay attention to detail and be creative while having fun, Wolan said.

Madelyn has been a 4-H member for five years and is eager to try almost any activity, her mother said. She shows rabbits at the Rock County 4-H Fair and participates in activities such as painting, drawing and child development. Most recently, she decided to try archery.

Madelyn’s parents are proud of her and excited to see what Garrett tries next in 4-H after finishing his first year this year.

As for ice cream, Karen said she has no doubt her kids will keep designing new flavors until they win.