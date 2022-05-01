JANESVILLE
Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is old enough to remember President John F. Kennedy’s declaration that the U.S. would put a person on the moon by the end of the 1960s.
It was a “moonshot effort” that mobilized the entire country to achieve the goal, Lindmeier told a group of a few dozen people during a presentation on the causes and severity of climate change at UW-Whitewater at Rock County on Thursday.
We’re in the same moment now with climate change, explained Lindmeier, who has spent four decades in the weather and climate industry with WKOW-TV in Madison. The human race is running out of time to slow the pace of climate change before the human way of life and habitats such as coral reefs and arctic ice are irretrievably damaged, Lindmeier said during what he called the “bad news” part of his presentation.
“It has to be a moonshot effort for us to really get this under control in time for our children and grandchildren,” he said as he wrapped up his presentation, which ended with ways that both individuals and society as a whole could slow the warming of the Earth by aggressively cutting its dependence on burning fossil fuels.
He then pulled up a picture of three young children smiling, huddled together on a couch to pose for a photo. Those three, Lindmeier’s grandchildren, are his motivation to adjust his behaviors and reduce his own carbon footprint.
“When I see them, I just think, ‘What are they going to be looking at when they're adults, when they're my age?’” Lindmeier said. “I cannot let them have the world that's projected to be. We have to do everything in our power to make sure that this doesn’t happen.”
Lindmeier has been doing presentations about the causes and impacts of climate change for six years as he found himself getting fed up with the misinformation surrounding climate change, much of which was being distributed by scientists hired by fossil fuel companies, he said.
“No scientific dispute – climate change is real, it's us, it's dangerous, scientists overwhelmingly agree, and we have solutions that are technically feasible and economically affordable,” Lindmeier said. “You might hear sometimes some so-called scientists will say, ‘Well, there's this big discussion going on. It's like a 5050 split.’
“No, it's not,” he added. “Ninety-seven percent of actively publishing climate scientists agree that human-caused climate change is happening.”
Naturally occurring climate change, which contributes to large-scale events like ice ages, is caused by slight variations of the Earth’s rotation on its axis, affecting the intensity of sunlight and therefore causing fluctuations in Earth’s atmospheric temperature.
But those events take place over the course of hundreds of thousands of years. The current climate change trend has occurred since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century, and it is not attributed to a shift in the planet’s rotation. The burning of fossil fuels has resulted in greenhouse gases being trapped in Earth’s atmosphere and have subsequently raised its temperature, Lindmeier said.
Climate science has been around just as long, Lindmeier said. Scientists in the mid-1800’s were identifying fossil fuel byproducts such as carbon dioxide as greenhouse gases and documented rises in atmospheric temperature going back to the 1930s.
In the last decade, though, has been when American perspectives of climate change have started to shift dramatically, Lindmeier said – in 2014, only 13% of Americans reported being alarmed by climate change, compared to a third in 2021.
The percentage of Americans who remain dismissive or disengaged with climate change has shrunk, Lindmeier added, as severe weather events and the number of billion-dollar disasters have increased, as have media reports on the impact it is having.
“It's resonating with people,” he said. “It's something that is really being covered a lot more now. And I think that has had a major impact on people, and again, making them more accepting of climate change and the fact that it's happening and it's also human-caused.”
UW-Whitewater professor emeritus Bob McCallister, who has taught at the Rock County campus for nearly 25 years, and Green Scene Environmental Club freshman Hailey Ruttle both told The Gazette that they hope that those in attendance at the presentation will be inspired to change some of their habits to achieve a more sustainable future.
“I'm just hoping they come away with (being) more aware of the issue, and they actually try and change their lives,” Ruttle said. “It will affect me later in life. … I just hope they take initiative and try to change at least one small thing.”