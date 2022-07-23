A Madison man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 125 mph as he weaved through traffic on Interstate 90/39, has been charged with two felonies.
Aaron M. Tillman, 36, has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer after allegedly driving away from a traffic stop just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, July 18. A criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Wednesday, July 20, claims Tillman led a state trooper on a high-speed chase going north from mile marker 183 northeast of Beloit onto the Highway 59 overpass east of Edgerton.
Prosecutors say Tillman traveled at speeds between 110-125 mph through “mild” traffic and passed vehicles in the shoulders of the road.
Tillman was ultimately stopped by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy, the complaint states.
Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a Class G felony, carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $10,000 or both. Fleeing officers carries a maximum confinement of 3 years, 6 months; a top fine of $10,000; or both.
Tillman is out on a $1,000 bond that prohibits him from driving without a valid driver’s license or insurance while his case proceeds.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.