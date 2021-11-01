JANESVILLE

Mac’s Pizza Shack is holding a community fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2307 Milton Ave.

During that time, the restaurant will donate a portion of its sales to the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County.

Board members and volunteers will bus tables and accept tips on behalf of RSVP.

For more information, call RSVP at 608-362-9593 or email pcartper@rsvp-rock.org.

