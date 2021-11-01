Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Mac’s Pizza Shack is holding a community fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2307 Milton Ave.
During that time, the restaurant will donate a portion of its sales to the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County.
Board members and volunteers will bus tables and accept tips on behalf of RSVP.
For more information, call RSVP at 608-362-9593 or email pcartper@rsvp-rock.org.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.