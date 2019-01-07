JANESVILLE
By all accounts, it’s a show with “broad appeal.”
Showcasing its artistic versatility, the Janesville Performing Arts Center has booked comic actresses Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery to perform their two-woman musical stage show, “Two Lost Souls,” at this year’s annual gala at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
The show, described as “the Rat Pack with a couple of broads,” features the pair performing their renditions of songs that range from Broadway hits to The Barry Sisters to the Swinging ’60s.
“It’s two really funny women on stage doing a cabaret set, and the jazz quartet they have backing them up (The Tony Guerrero Quintet) is a professional group out of California, so they’re really good,” said Nate Burkart, executive director at JPAC. “It’s going to be a world-class show all the way around with a little bit of everything.”
An Emmy award-winner, Lynch is known for her role as gym teacher Sue Sylvester in the television hit “Glee” and for appearances in such comedy films as “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Role Models,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “Talladega Nights.” She also has hosted NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” since 2013.
“Jane Lynch is a megastar, and she is truly one of the most talented people we’ll ever have up on the JPAC stage,” Burkart said.
Flannery, a former member of The Second City’s national touring company and longtime friend of Lynch, is best recognized as the alcohol-induced Meredith Palmer from NBC’s cult TV hit “The Office.” She also has appeared on “Boomtown,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
The interactive performance, which features the multitalented Lynch and Flannery not only crooning but also dancing (sort of) and telling jokes, is a departure from the standard concert JPAC has hosted for galas since it opened in 2004.
“When we pick a gala artist, what we want to do is tell a story about the center,” Burkart said. “For the last few years, we’ve had country crossover acts, so we wanted to do something a little different this year. In the past, that’s what people wanted, but this is more like Tony Bennett meets the ‘Comedy on Main’ series. It embodies everything the center does collectively throughout the year.”
Tickets cost $60 per person. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, but those attending the JPAC Improv Comedy Troupe show at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, or Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, can buy them in advance.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit the JPAC box office at 408 S. Main St., go online to JanesvillePAC.org or call 608-758-0297.
