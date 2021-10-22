FOOTVILLE
Thursday was a long time coming for stained-glass artist Richard Snyder and those with the Luther Valley Historical Society.
After working since January on restoring the large rosette stained-glass window for the historical society’s new location, Snyder finally got to see the sun peeking through the glass. Snyder, of Janesville, had few words for the stunning sight but flashed a big smile of satisfaction seeing a job well done.
The stained-glass window, with its main pieces in amber and complementary pieces painted in a kaleidoscope of colors, will soon be lit up with a special light and is expected to be even more impressive at night. Its center rosette, which is original work by Snyder, depicts an amber crown and cross.
The piece is 5 feet in diameter and was sorely in need of repair. The historical treasure had been in the original Methodist Episcopal Church building in Footville dating to the 1840s. The windows had been taken out after church services ceased, and they were put in storage and fell into disrepair.
Snyder had first gathered some estimates on a possible window restoration back in 1994 with another group and then resumed conversations on the work in earnest back in 2017 when the Haberman family agreed to provide funds for the restoration after the historical society set up shop in the former church.
With the border and medallion being the only original pieces, Snyder had to remake the entire window, cutting 97 pieces to fit together.
“I had to redraw the design because of all the missing and broken pieces. You can’t put new with old,” Snyder said.
Snyder, who has restored 25 stained-glass church windows and hundreds of lampshades and other windows, said he puts his stained-glass windows through a 30-step process.
Because of this window’s large size, Snyder was unable to pick it up and didn’t know exactly what it would look like finished with light coming through it—until it was hoisted up and returned to its rightful home Thursday.
On Thursday morning, the work site was buzzing with activity. Snyder was joined by his assistant of 25 years, Jim Crittenden, and Luther Valley Historical Society Vice President Ken Haberman was on scene with an aerial work platform and his dog, Snickers the border collie. Haberman’s friends Buck Uhe, Dan Cawkins, and Max Harding were assisting, and other well-wishers popped in for peeks at the window.
Haberman said the historical society took over the aged church building around seven years ago. The building was in rough shape with raccoons crawling through a hole in the roof. Society President Dave Stelter and family donated a new roof to kick off the restoration. Over the years, many supporters of the historical society donated time, talents and money toward restoration efforts. One of the society’s hopes was to get the window restored with a light to illuminate it at night.
On Thursday, Haberman was pleased with the finished product.
“It’s a nice blend of colors. It will look good in the sun,” Haberman said.
The Luther Valley Historical Society isn’t slowing down now that it has its new window.
The group, which is dedicated to preserving Footville and Orfordville history, has two other properties it maintains—an old telephone company building and an abandoned bank building. Those with the historical society continue to renovate the old church and get displays set up and moved in for viewing.
Haberman said his newest dream is a back room with military items on display to honor those in the Footville and Orfordville area who served their country.