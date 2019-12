JANESVILE

A fire started by a furnace destroyed a shed Thursday night at Luebke Enterprises, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded about 9:34 p.m. Thursday to the business at 2527 Delavan Drive. A vent from the furnace had caught fire and burned a shed to the ground, said Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.

Damage to the shed is estimated at $70,000 with an additional $30,000 in damage to the contents, Bomkamp said.

No injuries were reported.