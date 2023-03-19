JVG_230318_STPADDY_1
Nathan Patrick McGuire (center), a man of Irish descent visiting Janesville, shares a laugh with local residents Kim Brown, and her husband, "Brownie" (right) at a party tent set up behind O'Riley and Conway's Irish pub in downtown Janesville on Saturday during a weekend celebration of St. Patrick's Day. McGuire happens to be visiting Janesville to repaint the entire St. Patrick's Church in the city's Fourth Ward. 

JANESVILLE — If you’ve never heard a true story about an unlucky Irishman, I’ve got one myself to tell you.

Cold was Saturday morn of this St. Paddy’s Day weekend, when I was told by my editor to take a pen and paper and go to downtown for to tell of a tale, any tale, that would smack of the local Irish. For Janesville, as you know, is historically one of the more Irish towns you’re likely to pass through in all of southern Wisconsin.

A snapshot of reporter Neil Johnson's writing desk with story notes and research, a set of broken windshield wipers, and a "traditional" Irish knit cap. Johnson is only part Irish.
