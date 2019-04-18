JANESVILLE

Wisconsin’s new lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, will speak at the Rock County Democratic Party’s annual Spring Fling fundraiser May 19.

Doors open at 4 p.m. at the United Auto Workers Local 95 Hall, 1795 Lafayette St., Janesville.

Dinner is at 6 p.m., and Barnes is expected to speak at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight.

The event is titled "Celebrating Wisconsin’s Democratic Trailblazers." Barnes, a former state Assembly member from Milwaukee, is the state’s first African American lieutenant governor.

Barnes is only the second African American to be elected to statewide office. The late Vel Phillips was secretary of state from 1978 to 1982.

Organizers promise guest appearances from other trailblazers, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/dprc or at the party's office, 50 S. Main St., Janesville, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

