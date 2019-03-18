State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will hold listening several sessions Monday, March 25, and Friday, March 29.

Residents can offer feedback on the proposed 2019-21 state budget during these sessions.

Times and locations for March 25 are:

  • 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Johnstown Community Center, 9937 E. County A, Janesville.
  • 1 to 2 p.m. at Harmony Town Hall, 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville.
  • 3 to 4 p.m. in the Riverside Room at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.

Times and locations for March 29 are:

  • 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Friends Room at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
  • 1 to 2 p.m. at Darien Village Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St., Darien.
  • 3 to 4 p.m. at Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 Williams St., Williams Bay.

