BELOIT

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will hold office hours Dec. 16 and 17 in Rock County, according to a news release from Loudenbeck’s office.

Loudenbeck will meet individually with constituents to answer questions or concerns. She also will have new editions of state highway maps and Blue Books available, according to the release.

Scheduled hours and locations are:

Monday, Dec. 16, 10 to 11:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Harmony Town Hall, 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville.

Additional office hours will be scheduled in January in Walworth County.

For more information, email danielle.zimmerman@legis.wi.gov.