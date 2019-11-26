JANESVILLE

A trio of bills authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, were recently signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers, according to a press release from Loudenbeck's office.

Loudenbeck's bills focus on homeless teen program admittance and modifications to emergency response practices.

Assembly Bill 52 allows minors who are 17 years old, are confirmed without a parent or guardian, and are homeless to contract for admission to a shelter facility or transitional living program.

Homeless is defined as a living situation that is not "fixed, regular and adequate."

Bill 427 is an adaptation to current law to allow Wisconsin communities to apply for Emergency Triage, Treat, and Transport, a new federal pilot program that would create a five-year payment plan to help those on Medicare pay for the costs related to 911 calls.

Bill 471 requires the Department of Military Affairs to start the rule-making process for a grant program that would purchase, update and maintain next generation 911 equipment.

NG-911 is an initiative to update 911 services. The goal is to enable the public to send texts, images, video and data to 911 centers, the release states.