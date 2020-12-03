CLINTON
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck has again been appointed vice co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, according to a news release.
The committee is responsible for reviewing all state appropriations and revenues.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important we examine every dollar and every program to make sure it’s used to build the best possible and most fiscally responsible budget for Wisconsin to move forward in the coming years,” Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said in the release.
“We’ll be facing new challenges with the pandemic and economic uncertainty as we begin our next budget process,” she said.
This will be Loudenbeck’s fourth term on the committee and her second appointment as vice co-chair, according to the release.