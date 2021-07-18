EVANSVILLE
Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller was finally laid to rest on Saturday, July 17, at the Maple Hill Cemetery in his hometown of Evansville, Wisconsin. Miller’s sisters, Dorothy Miller Wheaton and Nancy Miller Cox, were both in attendance as well as other family members and hundreds of Evansville residents to show their respect.
A2C Miller died in 1952 after the plane he was in collided with a glacier in Alaska, killing Miller and the other airmen aboard the craft.
Numerous military servicemen, including U.S. Air Force and the local Evansville police saluted as Miller’s casket was placed in front of his family during the burial.
The service was supposed to occur in 2020 but was rescheduled due to COVID. Last year, Miller’s sister Doloris McCutcheon passed away.
Chaplain and Captain Christopher Schilling of the United States Air Force spoke at the service.
“Today is a day that Dorothy and Nancy and all of you in their family have been waiting for for a long time,” Schilling said. “The loss of their brother almost 70 years ago and the grief that the Miller family has carried in their hearts for all of these years. Today’s service will not release that grief that they carry. As we all know, when we lose someone we love, we feel that absence in our hearts and our lives forever. ”
Captain Schilling spoke that now that Miller has finally been returned home to Evansville, the Miller family can take another step toward healing. He then read the poem “The Life That I Have” by Leo Marks.
Captain Schilling said he spoke with Dorothy and Nancy prior to the Saturday service and asked them more about their brother and the memories they have of him. The sisters told Schilling about their brother’s warm personality, his ability to always have fun and how he would help their father on the family farm. One of the sisters’ most cherished memories with their brother was playing competitive games of monopoly and musical chairs.
“These memories for Dorothy and Nancy are almost at a standstill in their minds as if it was yesterday, unfading to the passage of time,” Captain Schilling said. “They are a precious connection to a brother, whom they love and lost young.”
Towards the end of the service, Captain Schilling led the crowd in a recitation of “The Lord’s Prayer”, read the poem “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep” by Mary Elizabeth Frye and ended with a prayer for Miller’s family and loved ones.
The U.S. flag that was draped over Miller’s casket during the burial service was folded and given to Miller’s sister, Dorothy, by a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Bill Hurtley, the director of the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home that led the service was pleased with how the day went.
“Everything’s gone perfect, better than we thought it would,” Hurtley said. “Yesterday was really impressive. Today went well and the weather cooperated. The family is really happy. It took a lot of coordination from a lot of different places.”
Friday, July 16, there was a procession through Evansville to the Ward-Huntley Funeral Home.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to half-staff in honor of Miller on Saturday, July 17.
According to The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, “The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, assisted by the Beloit Police Department, returned the remains of United Stated Air Force Airman 1st Class George M. Ingram, who also perished on the above-mentioned plane crash, to Beloit on July 28th, 2016.”