JANESVILLE
Dorothy “Dottie” Reitzel has never let crippling arthritis slow her down.
Reitzel used to be in an electric scooter because of the condition diagnosed when she was 27. She has metal plates and screws in her feet and has had surgery on her hands.
“You’ve got to keep going. You can’t sit down and feel sorry for yourself,” she said.
Reitzel wanted to help others in similar situations, so in 2011 she began volunteering with the Rock County Nutrition Program, bringing meals to residents who could use the extra help.
She was celebrated at KANDU Industries for her dedication Thursday, her final day as a volunteer. Reitzel was presented with flowers, cards, speeches and a poem.
Rod Oksuita is the food service director with Best Events, which operates with the county program and KANDU. He said Thursday the organization is losing a big piece.
“Dottie is the absolute best of what people can be,” Oksuita said.
Thursday’s surprise brought tears to Reitzel’s eyes.
“It meant a lot to me because I feel like I’m appreciated. These people, I walk in every day and I see them, and the first thing they do is yell, ‘Hi, Dottie.’”
For eight years, Reitzel readied cold components of meals for home delivery. She put hot meal trays and cold components into separate insulated bags to be delivered to the homebound elderly in the Janesville area.
The program tried numerous times to pay her for her work, but she declined each time, asking instead for the money to go to those who need it more.
The 74-year-old began volunteering part-time two days a week. It took just one week before she was volunteering five times a week.
Reitzel has needed treatment for her crippling arthritis for the last four years. She refused the treatment because nobody would be able to take her place packing meals, and she didn’t want to leave the staff short-handed.
After her work with the Rock County program every day, she would return home to Riverview Heights Apartments to prepare and serve food to the other elderly residents. She will continue serving at the apartments.
Linda Hardie, Rock County Nutrition Program supervisor, said Reitzel is a valued part of the program.
“She never met a stranger,” Hardie said. “She connected beautifully with so many clients here.”
Reitzel said she’s going to miss the people and clients.
“The clients are just super. No matter if they’re handicapped, they’re still great people,” she said.
Hardie said Reitzel will be missed, too.
“She has made a huge, huge impact,” Hardie said. “It’s not explainable. It’s taking two people to replace her.”
She’s going to be stepping back, but Reitzel said during the holidays or busy times at KANDU she’ll be ready to jump back in if needed.
“If they need my help,” she said, “they know where to find me.”