MILTON

People told Mark Warren it was a terrible idea to buy the former McDonald’s and Mobil gas station.

He did it anyway.

Many had considered the spot a death sentence for business after the Highway 26 bypass opened and diverted traffic from 1250 Arthur Drive.

McDonald’s closed in 2016 following three years of declining business after the bypass opened. Warren’s American Awards and Promotions is the first business to move in since the fast food giant shut its doors.

Warren said the spot is perfect for his business because unlike McDonald’s and the gas station, he does not depend on people driving through town in need of quick service.

American Awards and Promotions makes apparel, marketing materials, personalized goods and awards for businesses and organizations.

“We are creating the things that recognize others,” Warren said. “It is not about what we do, it is what we can do to help people recognize the success of others.”

People will seek him out regardless of location, Warren said. If anything, the new location will bring Warren more visibility being adjacent to Highway 26, he said.

American Awards and Promotions sat on College Street in one of Milton’s two downtowns for 38 years, yet many people have never heard of it. Warren said that proves location is not critical for him.

The businesses needed a newer, bigger space for years. The College Street shop was split between two levels, meaning Warren and his staff had to carry product up and down stairs, which is not ideal, Warren said.

Warren bought the buildings in 2018 and spent nine months gutting, remodeling and cleaning the space. American Awards has been open in its new home about six months now, but the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce just christened it with a ribbon cutting last week.

Business has stayed steady in the first six months at the new location, Warren said.

“It is exciting for us because it is much easier to work in this facility,” Warren said. “But we are not very different than we ever were.”