Janesville auto dealer Bob Clapper could barely open his own eyes when he first rode in a Cadillac. He was a newborn infant, two days old, and his parents drove him home from the hospital in a brand-new Cadillac car.
At his Janesville dealership, Bob Clapper Automotive, Clapper for decades has sold new Cadillacs. It’s a brand that has been seen as an American crown jewel. In working-class Janesville—a former General Motors car town—Cadillac’s checkered chevron hood emblem is a local embodiment of blue-collar aspirations.
Clapper remembers in the 1980s when his dealership hosted new car tent sales in the parking lot of the former GM plant on the city’s south side. Clapper recalls during one of those sales a retired GM plant worker named Ivan handing Clapper a stack of 5$ and $10 bills that he’d spent years saving up. The Janesville man for decades had dreamed of buying a shiny, brand-new Cadillac sedan.
That won’t happen anymore.
Clapper says his dealership on Wright Road and Cadillac agreed at the end of November to sever Clapper’s dealership with Cadillac. Clapper sent a letter to customers who have bought Cadillacs from his dealership notifying them that his dealership, as of Dec. 1, would only sell preowned Cadillacs.
The decision means that Clapper will continue selling new Buick, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. The dealer will continue servicing customers’ Cadillacs and help customers find Cadillacs on the market, but Clapper’s dealership will no longer offer new Cadillac vehicles.
Cadillac operates programs in a separate division from Chevrolet and GM. Clapper said the company sought to sever ties with hundreds of dealers nationwide like his that either don’t exclusively sell Cadillac or sell fewer than 100 news Cadillacs a year.
Clapper is in the same boat with about 285 other dealerships across the country that have relinquished Cadillac dealerships. He said he and Cadillac started talking in the spring about relinquishing Clapper’s Cadillac franchise.
Clapper said the decision didn’t have anything to do with production delays, microchip and other part shortages and supply-chain kinks and limited delivery of new vehicles—COVID-19-era problems that have hampered other automakers and dealerships.
Clapper said the move to relinquish his Cadillac dealership is more about an aggressive commitment Cadillac has made to begin producing all-electric vehicles by 2030.
He said the upscale automaker has its sights set on appealing to younger buyers. Cadillac seeks to entrench efforts in more urban, luxury auto markets and with sellers who deal in a higher volume of sales.
“There was no pressure. It was strictly business where we weighed out their offer to relinquish versus what we’d get keeping Cadillac. It made sense to relinquish it. We still have the three other great franchises here in Chevrolet, Buick and GM,” Clapper said.
Clapper said over the last decade, his dealership has gradually sold fewer Cadillacs. That’s in part, Clapper said, because consumers’ demographic buying habits have changed.
Clapper said the Escalade, one of Cadillac’s flagship models, can cost upward of $100,000. Other, smaller Cadillac models start in the $40,000 to $50,000 range—a price similar to some new pickup trucks.
Clapper said Cadillac has increasingly shifted toward luxury models that much more compact and efficient and with smaller engines than classic Cadillac models of the past. Compare the lengthy, heavyweight 1960 Coupe Deville—which was nearly 19 feet from tip to tail and weighed in at 5,000 pounds—to a 2021 Cadillac XT5 crossover SUV.
The XT5 has leagues of legroom, cushiony leather seats, a custom Bose stereo system, a sunroof that opens over both the front and back seats, a heated steering wheel and other lux bells and whistles—but it weighs almost 1,000 pounds less than a classic Coupe Deville. And it’s nearly 5 feet shorter in length.
The dealership, for decades called Fagan Automotive, has operated in Janesville since the 1940s.
Clapper’s dealership has operated under a Chevrolet franchise in Janesville since the 1970s, and GMC and Buick franchises have run at the dealership since a former owner bought out the franchises from Rock County Honda in 2010.
In recent years, Chevrolet and GMC model pickup trucks and larger SUVs heavily loaded with options have become similar in both price and aesthetic appeal to Cadillac vehicles.
Clapper said he’s not worried about the exit of Cadillac. He said a longtime Cadillac buyer recently called Clapper and learned the dealer would no longer carry new Caddies. The customer quickly pivoted to buying a comparable vehicle—the Enclave, a larger Buick SUV built for comfort and luxury.
“It’s equally as good a brand,” Clapper said.