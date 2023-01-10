01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE—With a few months left in his current term on the Janesville City Council, longtime council member Douglas Marklein announced this week that he intends to take at least a month off council action to deal with health problems.

In a brief announcement during Monday’s regular city council meeting, Marklein told council members that he plans to undergo a medical procedure to treat what he said is liver cancer.

