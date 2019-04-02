DELAVAN

Longtime Delavan City Council member Ronald Henriott won re-election in the District 1 race Tuesday night, beating challenger Luis Solis.

Henriott, 74, is a retired machinist and has sporadically held various elected city posts since 1984, including a stint as mayor from 1992 to 2002.

Henriott said his focus on the council will be to continue fostering development citywide and maintain efforts to revitalize downtown Delavan. He said the city has shrunk its debt in the past several years and that housing may be an issue in the future.

“It’s just trying to keep all of those things together and keep everything within a budget. That’s never easy to do,” Henriott said.

He said Tuesday night that his next two-year term may be his last. He has served in various posts in Delavan for 30 years.

Henriott said he wants the city to continue bringing in good-paying jobs. New companies are looking to the move to Delavan, he said, which is spurring the city’s housing market and growing its tax base.

Solis, a residential contractor, ran on a message of revitalizing downtown. He said he wanted to attract and incentivize new businesses to downtown, and he stressed the need to have a council that “really represents our community.”

Incumbents Carri Deschner-Brandt and Ryan J. Schroeder ran unopposed for the council in District 2 and District 3, respectively.