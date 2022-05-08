The city of Janesville has a new public works director, and he starts work this week. He won’t have to move his desk far.
In an announcement over the weekend, the city of Janesville said longtime city engineer Mike Payne has been chosen to be the city’s next public works director.
Payne’s selection fills a major role at City Hall left vacant in March after public works Director Paul Woodard resigned. The city said Payne’s promotion came after a “comprehensive search and selection process.”
Janesville’s public works department is the city’s single largest department. It encompasses the city’s building, engineering, operations, parks and planning divisions; the wastewater and water utilities; the municipal golf courses; and Oak Hill Cemetery.
Payne has climbed the city’s ranks for 22 years. Initially, he entered the city’s public works division as a project engineer in 2000, and after that was promoted to senior engineer, assistant engineering manager and engineering manager.
Since 2014, Payne has worked as city engineer.
Payne has held leadership roles in planning and managing various public works projects, including municipal construction and renovation projects. Prior to working at the city, Payne oversaw private contracting work on state Department of Transportation projects for a Beloit consulting firm.
Payne holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville in civil engineering and is a licensed professional engineer and a state-certified public manager. Payne has been a member of the Janesville Lions Club for two decades and has been a Boy Scout Leader at St. William Parish for a decade.
Woodard, a career-long municipal public works official, and the city’s public works director since 2014, told The Gazette in March that he intended to leave his post at City Hall to work elsewhere.
That sparked a search for a new director, the latest shakeup in upper leadership at City Hall in just a few months. Payne’s hiring comes on the heels of the city finding a new human resources director and a new economic director in recent months.
