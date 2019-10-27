BELOIT

The remains of a fallen World War II soldier from Beloit have traveled around the world but will finally be coming home, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last week.

Army Sgt. Robert W. McCarville, 24, was a member of Company L, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, when he died in combat Dec. 5, 1942. At the time, his unit was part of an assault against the Japanese in the Battle of Buna-Gona, in what is now Papua, New Guinea.

Due to intense enemy fire, McCarville's unit was unable to recover his remains, according to a news release.

Even so, McCarville received several honors posthumously, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge, said Tom Partlow, McCarville's nephew.

Partlow said U.S. Army representatives contacted the family in May. Partlow was told that his uncle's remains are in Hawaii and will be flown to Beloit with an honor guard.

He will be laid to rest beside his parents, Frank and Cecelia, and brother Dennis in Mount Thabor Cemetery.

McCarville was one of 13 siblings. His sister Monica Partlow, 96, of Beloit welcomed the news that her brother was coming home.

"It will be nice to have him home buried next to his parents instead of just a memorial grave," she said.

McCarville was born in Burlington and graduated from Brother Dutton and Beloit High School (now Beloit Memorial) as an ROTC member, according to a Beloit Daily News article published Dec. 17, 1942.

His death and the death of Sgt. LaVerne M. Borck, 22, of Beloit were announced locally via telegram.

The family received a letter from Gen. George Marshall, chief of staff, on Dec. 21, 1942, expressing sympathy for their loss, according to another Beloit Daily News story.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy on the death of your son who was killed in action," the letter read. "Robert McCarville was a gallant soldier of the United States Army whose name is now indelibly recorded on the rolls of our nation's honored dead."

McCarville's death started a long chain of events that culminated in Monday's announcement, which was aided by cutting-edge DNA identification techniques. His remains were identified July 10.

McCarville initially was buried near where he was killed. In January 1943, a burial detail disinterred the remains and transferred them to a small cemetery on a beach at Cape Endaiadere, Papua, New Guinea.

After that, his identity was lost, and he became known as "Unknown X-34," according to his Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency profile.

In March 1945, the remains of X-34 were moved to U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery Finschhafen No. 2.

In 1947, the American Graves Registration Service exhumed about 11,000 sets of remains, including X-34's, and sent them to the Central Identification Point at the Manila Mausoleum in the Philippines.

X-34 could not be identified and was interred at Fort McKinley, now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

On Nov. 4, 2016, X-34 was disinterred, and the remains were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis. McCarville was positively identified through dental and anthropological analysis as well as study of his mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA.

McCarville's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been identified.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently, 72,650 service members remain unaccounted for. About 30,000 of those are designated as possibly recoverable.