JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army of Rock County has updated the location of its Others Luncheon fundraiser.

The event, which features music, a catered lunch and an appearance by Olympic curling gold medalist John Landsteiner, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport hangar at 4120 S. Discovery Lane.

Residents attending the event can access the hangar from Highway 51.

Tickets cost $40 each or three for $100 and are available through Monday, April 15.

For reservations and information, call Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300 or email Patrice_Gabower@usc.salvationarmy.org.