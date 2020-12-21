JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County announced Monday it will receive a $1 million donation from a philanthropist who has distributed billions of dollars this year.
The YWCA’s board met Monday night to start a process of deciding what to do with the money, said Executive Director Angela Moore.
The money comes from MacKenzie Scott, described by the Associated Press as a “philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.”
Scott announced last week that she had given $4.1 billion in the past four months to 384 organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
The YW learned of the donation in a series of communications over the past 10 days and was initially sworn to secrecy, Moore said.
“We are thrilled and shocked beyond belief, and we are honored to receive these funds,” Moore said in an interview shortly before the board meeting.
The donation could help the organization complete building improvements at its Janesville facility that couldn’t be done because of budget constraints, and it could help fund the organization far into the future, Moore suggested, although she said she couldn’t say what the board will ultimately decide.
The money comes with no strings attached.
“Usually, the larger donors will designate where they want the funds to go, but Mackenzie Scott feels we’re in the best position as a nonprofit to know where we need these funds most,” Moore said.
“We are taking this very seriously and will adhere to our fiscal and fiduciary responsibility,” Moore said.
Moore noted that 2021 will be the local YW’s 100th anniversary.
“This money will help us assure that we’ll be here 100 more years,” she said.
The YWCA already has an endowment fund, Moore noted, so it’s possible the board would bolster that fund with some of Scott’s donation.
The money could also enhance the YWCA’s programs, which include an emergency domestic violence shelter, 24-hour crisis line, child care, transitional living for domestic violence survivors, an economic empowerment center, the CARE House child advocacy center, and outreach activities in racial justice and immigrant outreach.
Moore said the YWCA will continue to need the support of local donors.
“We are very fortunate to have the support from our community, and we don’t want anyone to think we don’t need that support. We do,” Moore said.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color and for people living in poverty.” Scott wrote. “Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
In July, Scott donated $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations and then asked her advisers to help her give even more this year, with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
The advisers used data to identify organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and low access to philanthropic capital.
The donations touch all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. They include food banks, emergency relief funds and support services for the vulnerable.
At least one other recipient— Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin—works in south-central Wisconsin. That organization touches 23 counties in Wisconsin and the Chicago area, including the Janesville Goodwill, according to its website.
Scott’s announcement can be seen as praising the local YWCA and the other recipients.
“Not only are non-profits chronically underfunded, they are also chronically diverted from their work by fundraising, and by burdensome reporting requirements that donors often place on them,” Scott wrote.
“These 384 carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and front lines of all types and sizes, day after day after day,” Scott wrote. “They help by delivering vital services, and also through the profound encouragement felt each time a person is seen, valued, and trusted by another human being. This kind of encouragement has a special power when it comes from a stranger, and it works its magic on everyone.”