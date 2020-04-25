JANESVILLE
Grace King came home to her parents in Janesville from UW-La Crosse on March 13.
Her spring break had started. It was also the day the first positive test for COVID-19 was recorded in her home county.
The family—Grace, her parents and little brother Owen—had planned a weeklong trip to Hawaii. The public knowledge of the pandemic was scant at that point. Rock County didn't announce its first COVID-19 case until March 19.
That was the same day Wisconsin announced its first two deaths.
Grace’s mother, Sara, said Hawaii had fewer COVID-19 cases than Wisconsin at that point. She and her husband decided to go.
“Who’s to say? How do you know where you really got it?” Sara said.
They returned March 23, and three days later, Grace was running a fever.
The disease’s incubation period could be as long as 14 days, so it’s possible she brought it home from college.
Rock County statistics show 14 residents had tested positive by March 23, but Grace was not yet one of them.
The 18-year-old had the disease, but she wouldn’t know it for sure until eight days later. No one else in the King family got the disease, at least that they know of. Grace said she knows no one who had it.
“I just kind of felt overall gross,” she recalled.
She went to her doctor March 30. The county had recorded 21 positive tests by then and reported its first COVID-19 death the next day.
The doctor ordered a chest X-ray and an influenza test. The doctor’s office called after test results came back. The told her the X-ray showed “a bit of pneumonia.”
Pneumonia is an infection that clogs the lungs. COVID-19 is one of the many viruses and bacteria that can cause it.
Get the COVID-19 test, she was told.
The test was unpleasant. Once the swab encounters resistance, they push farther, Grace recalled. It made her sneeze, and her nose ran.
“I described it to my parents as a Q-tip lobotomy because that’s how far they put it in your nose,” she said.
She was given antibiotics and started an in-house quarantine in her bedroom.
She used one of the house’s two bathrooms. Everyone else used the other one. Her mother became her nurse, coming to her room wearing a mask.
“As a parent, you still have to be there to help them and give them food,” Sara said.
Sara was the obvious choice, as her husband, Aaron, was the breadwinner.
As the disease progressed, Grace was short of breath and found it difficult to do normal things.
“It got to the point that even walking to the bathroom I got really out of breath,” she said.
The fevers, sometimes over 100 degrees, continued. Dehydration was a concern.
“I was really worried,” Sara said.
Some COVID-19 patients have reported losing their sense of taste or smell. King did not.
“Everything still kept getting worse,” she said.
“So that’s when I went into urgent care and they gave me the second COVID test, and that’s when I went into the hospital,” she said.
That was April 5. The county public health department that day reported a total of 33 positive tests and a second death.
Grace’s first test came back the next day. It was negative. She was told some tests were giving false negatives at the time.
On the third day at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, her second test came back positive. The county had reached 37 positive tests by then.
Grace was moved to the COVID-19 area and put in a negative-pressure room, Sara said. And she was put on hydroxychloroquine.
The malaria drug had helped in other cases around the country, but no study had proved its effectiveness. Doctors told Grace they were not sure it would work.
A study released last week found the drug did more harm than good for a group of Veterans Administration patients.
But the five-day, twice-a-day med helped. Grace and her family noticed she perked up when she got the dose and then faded later in the day, perking up again with the second dose.
Grace said nurses had to monitor her because hydroxychloroquine can affect the heart rate, but she felt no ill effects.
“I felt really good once I started taking that,” she said.
Mercyhealth issued a statement confirming the health system uses hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients.
“This is a known medication with no major side effect that has been around for years,” spokeswoman Barb Bortner said in an email.
Grace kept in touch with her parents using a video conferencing app. They could not visit her.
Her second night in the hospital, she had trouble breathing. Her temperature shot up to 102.9. She texted her parents a photo showing her with an oxygen tube in her mouth. Her mother got the text the next morning.
“That was really scary to wake up and see that,” Sara said.
But Grace was fine. Two days later, she went home. Sara and the family dog greeted her outside the hospital.
“I wanted to hug her so bad,” Sara said, but that was not yet possible.
The doctor said she should take Tylenol and antibiotics. They advised bringing her back if her fever went over 100 or she had trouble breathing, Sara said.
But she continued to improve, and she was out of her room by Easter, Sara said. That was 21 days since she started feeling ill, a week after entering the hospital.
Grace's experience might help the rest of us deal with COVID-19. She said she has been contacted by Promega, a biotech company in Madison, which wants her blood to help develop a test for antibodies for the disease.
Promega confirmed it is working on a test for immune response to COVID-19.
An antibody test is expected to be one of the tools health authorities use to track the virus, knowledge that could keep people—including medical workers—safer.
On Friday, Rock County reported the number of residents testing positive reached 120, boosted in part by an increase in testing. About 40 of those people have been hospitalized.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths held steady at four.