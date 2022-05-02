The Rock County 4-H Fair will honor selected veterans and military personnel with on-stage recognition before Craig Morgan's concert at the fair the night of July 28, the fair announced Sunday.
Before the show, a number of veterans and military personnel will be recognized during a ceremony on the grandstand stage for their service. Each honoree will also receive two tickets to watch the Morgan concert at the front of the stage.
Residents can nominate anyone who currently or previously served in the United States' active military, naval or air service and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, according to a fair news release. The honorees should have ties to Rock County.
In addition to the preshow ceremony, July 28 is also Veterans & Military Appreciation Day at the fair, which is sponsored by Johnson Tractor.
Military ID holders will receive free admission to the fair that day. The Army National Guard will have equipment on display and the Janesville Veterans of Foreign Wars post will host bingo from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Other activities are also planned, including a military-themed photo backdrop.
