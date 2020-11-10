JANESVILLE
Mike Zientek served in the Gulf War in 1990-91. Many years later, he served in the Iraq War.
He didn’t see combat either time, but after returning from his tour in Iraq, he began feeling symptoms of stress, including terrible dreams.
He believes he also suffers from Gulf War syndrome, a condition that hasn’t been proved but which many veterans of the war believe they have.
Zientek agreed to tell his story on the occasion of Veterans Day 2020.
He is matter-of-fact when talking about his experiences, some of which continue to affect him.
Zientek was a member of the 826th Ordnance Company, a Reserve unit in Madison, when he went to war the first time.
“When we went over there in November (1990), we knew we were just going to beat the hell out of them. It was going to be a one-sided fight,” he recalled.
Zientek was a squad leader in a company stationed in the Arabian Desert. The soldiers’ job was to load convoys of trucks with ammunition for troops who were fighting Saddam Hussein’s army, which had invaded Kuwait.
“We would load them with tons of rocket bullets, grenades, missiles, mines, any type of ammunition,” Zientek recalled.
As the Iraqi troops fled, U.S. troops followed into Iraq and captured a stockpile of sarin and mustard gas and other chemical-war agents.
The U.S. and others had supplied the poisons to Iraq to fight the Iran-Iraq War in 1980-88. Officials decided to burn the stockpile, sending the poisons into the air, and everyone in the region breathed them in, Zientek said.
Chemical-weapons alarms went off around his camp and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, but troops were told it was only a drill, said Zientek, who believes there was a cover-up.
The destruction of stockpiles has been documented, and some troops close to the stockpiles are known to have been affected, but so far, there is no solid proof that many thousands of troops were affected as Zientek and many others believe.
Zientek has skin problems and has suffered from chronic migraines since 1999.
Some with these experiences compare them to how U.S. troops in suffered from the Agent Orange defoliant for years after the Vietnam War.
Zientek believes his two daughters, who were conceived after he returned home, had developmental delays as a result of his exposure.
Both daughters got early-childhood special-education help when the family lived in Stoughton, and a teacher there told him that other Gulf War veterans had children with similar problems, Zientek said.
Both daughters, now adults, attended college and are doing fine, he said.
Zientek gets treatment at the Veterans Administration in Madison, which he says does a good job, generally. But when he suggests that he has Gulf War syndrome, doctors and nurses either haven’t heard of it or believe it’s all in his head, he said.
The VA acknowledges Gulf War illness and says it could affect up to a third of those who served in the war. But the VA calls GWI “a group of unexplained or ill-defined chronic symptoms” and says it’s interested in further study.
Zientek is one of many who keep in touch in Facebook groups to discuss GWI.
Zientek left the Reserves and joined the state National Guard after returning from the Gulf. He was assigned to a heavy-transport unit in Beloit.
In 2008, his unit was called up and retrained to run a detention camp in Iraq. Members deployed in 2009 and were assigned to Camp Cropper, located near Baghdad International Airport.
The soldier-guards had to be careful to separate detainees who were of different nationalities and religious beliefs. Some were spreading ideology that led to the ISIS insurgency in Syria and Iraq. Guards searched for weapons and other contraband.
After he returned from Iraq in 2010, Zientek had nightmares, but strangely not about his tour in Iraq. They were about an experience 20 years earlier during the Gulf War.
The dreams were about the time when his unit was allowed a sightseeing tour that included the so-called Highway of Death in Kuwait in 1991.
Iraqi troops used the highway to retreat into Iraq, and allied aircraft attacked them. Hundreds of vehicles were abandoned and then pushed off the highway.
Zientek and fellow soldiers were there after the battles had ended. They looked for souvenirs among the wreckage.
But in one of his dreams, Zientek is leading a squad through a building along the highway, and one soldier is killed because Zientek was not cautious enough. It would be a horrible fact to live with, but it never happened.
Zientek talks weekly with buddies from that time, and they tell him they were never in a building like the one he described.
Counselors tell Zientek that such dreams can be the result of trauma that the brain doesn’t know how to process.
Zientek continued his Army career after returning from Iraq, including stints as a recruiter in Janesville, Beloit, Elkhorn and at UW-Whitewater.
He retired as a staff sergeant and is senior vice commander with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621 in Janesville.
Zientek said anyone who joins the military gives up something and is never the same, for good or bad.
Veterans can lose their innocence in the service, by seeing tragic things happening to people or heroism that is rare in civilian life, he said.
“When you come home, whether from war or just from your time on active duty or in the Guard or Reserves, a lot of veterans, they just want to go back to being a normal person. They want to go back to how they were before they served, and a veteran is never able to do that,” Zientek said. “There’s a loss of innocence.”
Civilians might avoid asking about a veteran’s experiences, and veterans can be reticent about them, Zientek said, but there are civilians who can understand, and veterans should not assume civilians don’t care.
“Even though a civilian might not understand what I went through at Camp Cropper or in Saudi Arabia, they can still intellectually get it, that it was difficult and that it was hot and miserable.”