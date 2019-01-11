WHITEWATER
A Whitewater couple took part in the filming of a new series, “Legend Hunter,” which airs on the Travel Channel.
Emily and Larry Scheunemann demonstrated the art of tracking for the show’s second installment, which begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
The program follows scientist, explorer and paranormal researcher Pat Spain as he looks into unsolved and unexplained mysteries.
In Tuesday’s episode, Spain asks if the werewolf-like creature known as the Beast of Bray Road in Walworth County is real or a hoax.
People have reported seeing the shaggy creature more than 30 times from 1989 to 2006, according to promotional material for the program. Sightings began on a stretch of Bray Road near Elkhorn.
Spain talks to eyewitnesses and uses newly developed technology to try to capture the creature on film.
Representatives of the series asked the Scheunemanns and Adrian Wydeven to track animals in the southern unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest to demonstrate the diversity of wildlife in the area.
Wydeven is a retired large carnivore specialist with the state Department of Natural Resources.
In November 2017, a crew filmed the trackers at work on a sandy horse trail, where they found many different kinds of tracks in the forest.
The Scheunemanns and Wydeven said they do not want to give the impression they believe a werewolf exists.
“We were demonstrating that there is a lot of animal activity in the area,” Emily Scheunemann said.
The Scheunemanns honed their animal-tracking skills as 20-year veterans of the state’s volunteer carnivore-tracking program in winter.
Volunteers are vital in helping the Department of Natural Resources keep track of where wolves are located and their numbers.
The Scheunemanns do not know if they made the cuts to be in the series.
“We have no idea how they used the footage,” Emily Scheunemann said.
But they praised the professionalism of the film crew, which was from Britain. Spain, the show’s star, lives in the eastern United States.
