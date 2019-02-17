JANESVILLE

Moveon.org will hold two President's Day events Monday to protest President Donald Trump's recent decision to declare a national emergency to free up money for a wall along the country's southern border.

In Janesville, the Rock County President's Day Protest will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville. The location is in front of the United States Post Office, 1818 Milton Ave.

The event is described as as a "vigil for one hour or until you can't take the cold," according to https://front.moveon.org. People are encouraged to bring their own signs.

In Delavan, a "No Fake Crisis" protest will be at 4:30 p.m. at Water Tower Park, between Park Place and West Walworth Avenue.