JANESVILLE
Police around the area report expressions of support in recent days after nationwide protests of police brutality against minorities.
Many of those expressions came in the form of food.
Michael Fitzgerald of the Veterans First Foundation of Janesville arranged to deliver pizzas and Subway sandwich coupons to the Janesville Police Department on Friday.
“We want something positive for police,” Fitzgerald said, noting the protests in the wake of the Minneapolis incident in which a police officer pressed his knee into a man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, killing him. “You can support justice for George Floyd and still support the police. There’s not a side you have to pick.”
“We know the actions of some police don’t speak to the force as a whole,” he added.
He said Subway donated the coupons. Festival Foods donated five cubes of soft drinks. Pizza Hut paid for some of the pizzas, and the rest came out of his family’s pocket. While the donation was made in the foundation’s name, all donations to the foundation are reserved for services for veterans.
Fitzgerald and his wife, Meaghan, both military veterans, started the foundation last year.